Here comes Manchester City everyone! Even with Rodri, their most important player, out injured, they are still on a win streak. Actually, City are missing several key players, in addition to Rodri, and yet they’re on a hot streak nonetheless. Up next is a trip to the City Ground, to take on Nottingham Forest, in a match where anything other than a convincing win would be a shock.

Man City have much talent and depth than the Tricky Trees, so they should run away with this one.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, December 27, 12:30pm, City Ground

Google Result Probability: Man City 62% Draw 21% Nottingham Forest 17%

Premier League Standing, Form: Man City 2nd, 37 points, WWWWW Nottingham Forest 17th, 22 points LWLWL

Manchester City Team News

Really nothing has changed here. Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile John Stones (thigh muscle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Rodri (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Jeremy Doku (calf) remain out due to injury.

Manchester City Predicted XI vs Nottingham Forest

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland

