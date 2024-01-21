Top 5 potential Manchester City recruits in January 2024

Pep Guardiola’s team, despite their success, is looking for strengthening in the center of the field. It is important for the champions to strengthen the central zone of the field. However, while the team are known for their thorough preparations for the January transfer window, they also prefer to act thoroughly exclusively in the summer. However, past January signings such as Shay Given, Wayne Bridge and Edin Dzeko, as well as recent transfers such as Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte, have been successful.

The City head coach expressed confidence in his current squad, noting that the team does not need changes unless there is a need to replace players. However, the departure of Kalvin Phillips due to limited playing time and the potential departure of Sergio Gomez could be a possibility. It is important to note that the team cannot rely solely on Rodri, as the results of games show where his absence has a serious impact. The situation sets the stage for more transfer exploits for City in January, particularly in the midfield support department.

Let’s look at the TOP 5 potential Manchester City transfers that could be completed as early as January 2024.

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern Munich star, has a history with Pep Guardiola, who changed his career path by signing the player from RB Leipzig and turning him into a key first-team player in Munich. Guardiola also repositioned Kimmich from right-back to midfielder. Despite Guardiola’s departure, Kimmich continues to show growth and success.

According to rumors, his return is being discussed given that he is sticking to his contract, which is about to expire. This will reduce the price Bayern can ask for the player. Unlike other players who did not fit the requirements of Guardiola’s style of play, Kimmich fits well into this approach. It is also possible that he will take Bernardo Silva’s place if the Portuguese decides to move to another club.

Exekiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios is one of the fundamental players behind the club’s invincibility in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Working together with Xabi Alonso helped the Argentine improve his attacking qualities (two goals and three assists in the middle of the season). However, rumors about his possible move to Real Madrid were denied, and a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 apparently worked in his favor. Palacios is now ready for a move to a top club and could be available for around £40 million.

Joao Neves (Benfica)

He has become a key player in central midfield this season, excelling for both club and national team. His goal for the Belgian youth team was recognized as the best goal at the U21 European Championship, and his senior debut for Portugal was a significant milestone in his career.

Benfica’s contract contains a €100 million release clause, making negotiations for his transfer difficult, as was the case with Chelsea the previous season. Previously, Manchester City avoided such transfers, but the club is ready to invest in young people. Neves could be a key signing for the team for many years to come, while support for Bernardo Silva strengthens the chances of him moving to the Etihad.

Yusuf Fofana (Monaco)

Monaco’s Yusuf Fofana could be the ideal replacement for Phillips should he decide to leave City. He is a midfielder who can navigate the field expertly from one penalty area to another, providing defensive stability and attacking organization, having scored four goals for Monaco this season.

Fofana has not only become a regular in the France squad, but also one of Monaco’s key players, helping the club to third place in Ligue 1. He is 24 years old and is valued at around £30 million, making him an attractive option for “Manchester city.

Claudio Echeverri (River Plate)

Often compared to Lionel Messi, Echeverri made just five appearances for the Rivera first team but excelled in youth football, scoring five goals for Argentina at the Under-17 World Cup. He scored a hat-trick in the quarter-final match against Brazil. Despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, Manchester City are reportedly in a good position to sign the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, renowned for his technical style of play, for around £20 million. However, in all likelihood, he will remain at River Plate until the summer, similar to the situation with Alvarez’s previous transfer.

