Manchester City Team News, Predicted Starting XI at Fulham

After today’s London derby score draw (Chelsea hosted Arsenal for a 1-1 stalemate), Manchester City are back in second place. They’re still five points behind the Gunners, but they did leapfrog Chelsea to return to the slot that is closest to the North-Londoners.

When they finally get Rodri back, we’ll see what Pep Guardiola’s squad can truly do.

Manchester City at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Tuesday Dec 2, 7:30pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

PL Form: Fulham FC LWLWW Manchester City LWWLW

PL Standing: Fulham FC 15th, 17 pts Manchester City 2nd, 25 pts

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC win 19% Draw 22% Manchester City win 59%

Will that happen against Fulham on Tuesday night? It doesn’t sound likely at this point. Yes, the timeline for return is delatyed once again.

Team News at Fulham FC

Nothing, nada, same old, same old here. Mateo Kovacic remains out, and we already covered the situation with Rodri, so that is it. Ok, time to get to the lineup prediction.

Predicted Starting XI at Fulham FC

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Nico O’Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez, Rayan Cherki; Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

