Super Storm Ciara Postspones Manchester City vs West Ham

Super Storm Ciara hit the United Kingdon today bringing massive down pours, extremely high winds and flooding. Residents have been warned by authorities to only travel “if necessary,” as the moving debris from high wind gusts can put lives in danger.
Given this scary and chaotic backdrop, Sunday’s Premier League fixture, West Ham United at Manchester City has been postponed, as the club statement reads: “due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety.”
The statement goes on to say: “This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.”
“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”
It’s just pure luck for the Premier League as a whole that their winter break coincided with the arrival of an extreme weather event. There will only two games scheduled today, and just two played yesterday. The league is off until next weekend.
