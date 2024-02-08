Man City vs Everton Team News: Savio, Coleman, Onana, Gomes

While Manchester City were moribund this January transfer window, they made a lot of news in the week that followed deadline day. That’s because they’re about to close on the signing of Savio, a 19-year-old winger who is currently tearing it up at surprising Girona.

Savio is is currently on loan at Girona, shockingly a leading La Liga title contender, from French club Troyes, although he has yet to feature for the Ligue 2 side.

Savio is set to complete the move this summer. As we said in the last post, Manchester City have a fully fit squad, as they enter the clash with Everton FC. So nothing to cover there.

Shifting gears to the Toffees, Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) are ruled out.

Meanwhile Seamus Coleman (knock), Amadou Onana (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh), Ben Godfrey (calf) and Andre Gomes (calf) are all doubts.

While this is a match-up of two sides at opposite ends of the table, they do have one thing in common- FFP concerns. Will Man City eventually get smacked with sanctions that stick?

Like Everton already have? Stayed tuned!

