Manchester City Team News, Match Preview at Crystal Palace

You may not think it at first, but Manchester City at Crystal Palace is the game of the weekend in the Premier League. It’s second place versus fourth place; a league title contender versus another team just on the outside, trying to get in. Is Palace a league title contender? Or could they be as the season rolls on?

Don’t rule them out, as this is a club that’s on the way up!

Manchester City at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sun. Dec. 14, 2pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

PL Position: Manchester City 2nd, 31 pts Crystal Palace 4th, 26 pts

Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWW Crystal Palace DLDDW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 61% Crystal Palace 24% Draw 24%

Palace achieved their first ever major piece of silverware, at the end of last season, and now the positive momentum has swung into this season.

Man City Team News at Crystal Palace

No changes here- Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones remain sidelined; everyone else is fully fit.

Man City Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Tijjanni Reijnders, Phil Foden; Savinho, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

