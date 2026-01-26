Manchester City Transfer Talk: Bernardo Silva, Oscar Bobb

Oscar Bobb has been strongly linked with a move away from Manchester City this January transfer window, with Fulham supposedly the favorite land him. However, Tottenham Hotspur are still in the mix as well. City manager Pep Guardiola was asked about this general topic, during a news conference, and he responded:

“I don’t know yet. I know there are rumours, I know he is talking, but I don’t know right now.”

So obviously nothing is nearing finalization just yet, but Pep was also asked by a reporter, point blank, if Oscar Bobb wants to leave the club right now.

He simply replied: “I think so.”

Stay tuned, as the transfer window closes on February 2nd. Elsewhere team captain Bernardo Silva is likely leaving at the end of the season, as his contract is set to expire.

According to Guardiola, it does not appear that any contract renewal is going to be in the cards.

“I would love for Man City, for myself as well, if Bernardo could to stay forever,” Guardiola said. “But we spoke a lot with Bernie and Bernie has to decide the best for him and for his family.

“Whatever happens, this season, next season, in 10 years, he will remain one of the greatest players that this club has had in its long history.”

Where Silva goes remains to be seen, as that’s a ways off yet, but Guardiola talked up all of the player’s virtues, which will attract lots of suitors.

“Playing like he did today, he will be undroppable,” he said of Silva after the win over Wolves on Saturday.

“Undroppable. I cannot. When I decide to play Bernardo in the team, I go to bed and I sleep better. I have to take care of my health, you know?

“He’s a competitor. He has fire in his eyes still. Hopefully he can contaminate and can inoculate this fire to the rest of the group.

“How he defends every single ball, how he reads what he has to do. And you know, the guy who creates excuses forgets his mistakes.

“And he never finds excuses. Never. And that’s why he’s a special, special player.”

