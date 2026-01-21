Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb looks likely to miss out on the visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Bobb could be a Fulham player by then, or at least in the process of becoming one, and thus held out of the league fixture. Fulham are reportedly willing to bid £35 million to make Bobb their first winter window signing.

Bobb was struggling for minutes already, and once another big name forward, Antoine Semenyo, was signed, the writing was simply on the wall for Bobb to exit.

Elsewhere Man City’s four captains, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Erling Haaland and Rodri released a joint statement today, honoring to refund the ticket cost of the 400 supporters who made the long trip to Norway and saw City fall 3-1 to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

Any time to lose to a team with a / in their name, well, it’s a dismal showing. And the Man City quartet said that this is “the least they could do” for their fans who trekked up northj to the upper reaches of Norway (strange that Haaland was dominant, playing his homeland) only to see a brutally awful performance transpire on Tuesday night.

City are clearly a mess right now, and that goes without saying.

Losing to Bodo was brutal but this is the perfect time to be getting Wolves at home. This is exactly what you need when you’re desperate for a win, a home match against the league’s worst side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who reside in dead last place, and by some measure, are not likely to spring the upset here. Nico Gonzalez (knock) and Matheus Nunes (virus) will be hoping to shake off their ailments in order to be able to feature here.

There are no such hopes for the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Savinho.

