Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

February 17, 2020
Manchester City enter a mid-week Premier League clash against West Ham United at a very pivotal time in their club history. UEFA brought the hammer down on them this past Friday, and the club have made clear their intentions to appeal the ruling.

Reports have also surfaced that City have a dossier on the inner financial workings of rival clubs, and if that’s the case, this story is only beginning to scratch the surface. In the meantime, they have a rescheduled fixture, washed out and blown away by Storm Ciara, to play against the relegation fodder Hammers. Let’s take a look at what kind of line-up Pep Guardiola might select in this match, one that will be played under the shadow of the off the pitch events.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Bernardo, Mahrez; Aguero

MANCHESTER CITY

West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs

February 19, 7:30 pm, City of Manchester Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI Predictions: West Ham United

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK) NBCSN (USA)

Referee: Graham Scott

Odds: West Ham United win 18/1  Draw 9/1  Manchester City win 1/9

Form Guide: West Ham United DLLDL    Manchester City LWDWW

Prediction: Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0

