Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already effectively conceded the Premier League title to Liverpool, and he made these remarks BEFORE the Reds slaughtered Leicester City on Boxing Day too. However, City will still no doubt be playing hard the rest of the year, as the race for the top four, which features numerous teams, is pretty fierce right now.
Up next is the only match of this set which wasn’t played on Boxing Day, a trip to the Molineux, for a battle against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pep Guardiola knows this will be a real challenge.
“They’re always one of the toughest opponents. Nuno [Espirito Santo] is doing an incredible job,” said the Spaniard.
“They are one of the toughest opponents away – and at home as well – because of the quality they have. They are incredibly well organised with pace up front, an incredibly difficult opponent.”
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bernardo Jesus Sterling
Gundogan De Bruyne Rodri
Mendy Fernandinho Otamendi Walker
Ederson
Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Molineux Stadium, December 27, 7:45pm
Form Guide: Manchester City- WWLWD Wolves- WLDWD
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 68%, Draw 20%, Wolves win 12%
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
