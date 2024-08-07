Manchester City Injury Updates: Ederson, Rodri, Rico Lewis

Heading into Saturday’s Community Shield, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has at least three injury concerns to contend with- goalkeeper Ederson, right back Rico Lewis and midfield maestro Rodri. Let’s start with Ederson, who is probably 50/50 for this weekend after missing training last week with an unspecified issue and not featuring in the blowout win over Chelsea at Ohio Stadium.

His specific issue has not been disclosed, but it looks like he might be staying put this season, after being consistently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia all summer long.

FA Community Shield FYIs

Manchester derby “curtain raiser”

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 10, 6pm BST, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Latest Transfer Talk: Man City Man United

Team News: Man City Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Man United

Watch: ITV 1, ITVX and STV (UK), ESPN+ (USA) DAZN (Canada)

Man City Team News

One guy who isn’t staying put is Julian Alvarez, and we have the latest on his move to Atletico Madrid at this link. As for Rodri, he has a lower leg injury, and the timeline for his return is yet to be determined. Finally, in regards to Rico Lewis, he should be good to go on Saturday, as his only issue is leg cramping.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

