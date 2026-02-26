Heading into last weekend’s win over Newcastle United, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave fitness updates on his squad. Savinho was cleared to play while Jeremy Doku was not. It is very possible that the Belgian winger will be available for the next match, a trip to Elland Road on Saturday night to face Leeds United.

Manchester City will enter this match five points behind league leading Arsenal, although they do currently have a game in hand on the Gunners. So we should really have a good Premier League title race on our hands down the stretch.

Manchester City at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: 5:30pm local Saturday Feb 28, Elland Road, Leeds, Uk

PL Position: Manchester City 2nd, 56 pts Leeds United 16th, 34 pts

PL Form Guide: Manchester City WDWWW Leeds United DWDWW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 60% Leeds United 18% Draw 22%

Man City Team News

Moving on from Doku, Max Alleyne could also come back into the matchday squad, as he’s been battling a knock lately. However, it’s not a real serious issue. Meanwhile Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined until the very later stages of this season.

Other than that, the City injury situation remains the same. As for Leeds, they enter this contest with a purpose as well. They’re in a decent spot to avoid relegation, but far from having clinched it. They are playing much better lately, as they’re undefeated in the last five.

And since the reverse fixture of this upcoming match, back on Nov 29, they have only lost twice!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

