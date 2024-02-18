When Liverpool FC host Luton Town in midweek, it will be a tricky fixture to say the least. Jurgen Klopp will have to approach this match with only one eye on it. That’s because the EFL Cup Final looms next weekend, and their opponent, Chelsea, are off until then.

The Blues will have an advantage on the Reds in regards to fresher legs. Thus Klopp will have to be careful about how he shapes his team on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 21, 7:30pm GMT, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Form: Liverpool FC WWLWW Luton Town LLDWD

PL Standing: Liverpool FC 1st, 57 pts Luton Town 17th, 20 pts

Result Probability: Liverpool FC Win 82% Draw 11% Luton Town Win 7%

He has got to make sure he keeps his key guys healthy for the cup final, and that point was only driven home further on Saturday. That’s because Klopp saw three more Reds become injury concerns in the win over Brentford FC. Although it is worth noting that Luton Town, despite hovering near the drop zone, are no easy out.

They just gave Liverpool’s arch-rivals, Manchester United, all they could handle for 90 minutes, earlier today.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

