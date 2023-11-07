Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Toulouse (UEFA Europa League)

At the end of last season, Jurgen Klopp famously said: “We will make it [the Europa League] our competition.” Indeed so far they have done just that, taking all nine points possible and doing it with style.

Having just dispatched Ligue 1 side Toulouse in the last Europa League group stage clash, they’ll now play the reverse fixture.

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 9, 5:45 pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group E Matchday 4 of 6

Group Standings, Form: Liverpool 1st, 9 pts, WWW Toulouse 3rd, 4 pts, LWD

Coming off a very emotional draw at Luton Town on the weekend, Klopp will be looking to make a statement here. It was a match that was absolutely huge for Luis Diaz, on numerous levels (we’ll cover that in the team news section shortly); and a result in which the Reds were lucky/happy to salvage a point.

Expect Klopp to go with a strong team in this one, and here is what we think that looks like.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Toulouse (UEFA Europa League)

Alisson; Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch; Diogo Jota, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz.

