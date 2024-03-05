The 2023-24 Liverpool FC squad is definitely coming together for Jurgen Klopp- there is no other way to explain this, heading into the Europa League clash on Thursday at Prague against Sparta Praha. The team just keeps winning, despite they’re being so riddled in injury that they have to keep playing youth team footballers.

With Klopp on his farewell tour, the players are rallying about for him. They just keep finding a way, no matter what the odds.

Liverpool FC at Sparta Praha FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Mar. 7, 5:45pm, epet ARENA, Prague, Czech Republic

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1/2

The Reds will have as many as 10 players unavailable this midweek, so it remains to be seen what kind of squad rotation Klopp can do here, if any. Typically, the UEL is the time for that kind of thing, but these are extenuating circumstances for the Merseyside club.

Here is what we think AC Sparta Prague will see on Thursday.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Sparta Praha (UEL Round of 16)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, James McConnell; Jayden Danns, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

