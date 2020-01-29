Here we go, Liverpool’s much discussed game in hand. Already with an absolutely massive lead at the top of the table, the Reds have an additional chance to earn even more points, and it comes against a side currently in a relegation scrap, West Ham United.
Said Reds boss Jürgen Klopp of the fixture that got rescheduled due to Liverpool competing in the FIFA Club World Cup that day: “We have to be ready for a big fight. They want to strike back, they have a tough programme coming up, everybody knows that. They have no points to waste, no time to waste.”
David Moyes has replaced the sacked Manuel Pellegrini as Irons mentor and he gave this take on the game: “I really do expect the players to go out there, put a show on, and try and win. If that’s won by a set-piece, a flukey goal, I wouldn’t be bothered.”
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United
Origi Firmino Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain Wijnaldum Henderson
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Liverpool FC at West Ham United FYIs
January 29, 7:45 pm, London Stadium
Liverpool team news: go to this link
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 73%, Draw 16%, West Ham United win 11%
Form Guide: Liverpool- WWWWW West Ham United- LDLWL
Referee: Jonathan Moss, Assistant referees: Marc Perry, Constantine Hatzidakis
Fourth official: Graham Scott, VAR: Kevin Friend, Simon Beck.
Prediction: Liverpool 2, West Ham United 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
