Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Here we go, Liverpool’s much discussed game in hand. Already with an absolutely massive lead at the top of the table, the Reds have an additional chance to earn even more points, and it comes against a side currently in a relegation scrap, West Ham United.

Said Reds boss Jürgen Klopp of the fixture that got rescheduled due to Liverpool competing in the FIFA Club World Cup that day: “We have to be ready for a big fight. They want to strike back, they have a tough programme coming up, everybody knows that. They have no points to waste, no time to waste.”

David Moyes has replaced the sacked Manuel Pellegrini as Irons mentor and he gave this take on the game: “I really do expect the players to go out there, put a show on, and try and win. If that’s won by a set-piece, a flukey goal, I wouldn’t be bothered.”

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United 

  Origi      Firmino    Salah

Oxlade-Chamberlain     Wijnaldum    Henderson 

  Robertson     Van Dijk     Gomez      Alexander-Arnold

Alisson

Liverpool FC at West Ham United FYIs

January 29, 7:45 pm, London Stadium

Liverpool team news: go to this link

Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 73%, Draw 16%, West Ham United win 11%

Form Guide: Liverpool- WWWWW    West Ham United- LDLWL

Referee: Jonathan Moss, Assistant referees: Marc Perry, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth official: Graham Scott, VAR: Kevin Friend, Simon Beck.

Prediction: Liverpool 2, West Ham United 0

