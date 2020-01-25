Regarding the selection that he made for his side’s 4th round FA Cup clash at Shrewsbury Town, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp said: “We will have a team with fresh legs. We have players who came back from injury, so it makes sense to play them because they are pretty good and we want to go through.”
“Now we are qualified for the round we want to go through and we know it’s a tough place to go, how it always is in cup competitions.”
Liverpool are playing for so much more than the FA Cup this season, and with this weekend’s clash at a League One (the third tier of English football) side, you can expect to see most of the regulars sit this one out.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Shrewsbury Town (FA Cup 4th Round)
Origi Minamino Elliott
Fabinho Chirivella Jones
Larouci Van De Berg Gomez Williams
Adrian
Liverpool FC at Shrewsbury Town FYIs
January 26, 5 pm, New Meadow
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Key stats/facts: If Liverpool win, it will mark their first appearance in the FA Cup fifth round since 2014-15; way back when Donald Trump was just a game show host and 1980s C-list celebrity.
Referee: Andre Marriner Assistant Referees: Dan Cook & Stuart Burt Fourth Official: Oliver Langford
Prediction: Liverpool 3, Shrewsbury Town 0
