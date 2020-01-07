Liverpool FC, Nike Announce Deal Reportedly Worth £80m Annually

It has been reported on and widely discussed for quite some time already, so today’s “announcement” is a rather anti-climatic, but hey it’s still a record-breaking deal. Liverpool FC and American sportswear producer Nike made it official today- they will do business together, for the next few years.
After a bidding war that reportedly involved Adidas and Puma, not to mention a legal battle with current kit manufacturer New Balance, Liverpool’s new kit partner will be Nike, starting June 1.
Reportedly, the deal is worth £80 million per season, which will eclipse rival Manchester United’s £75m per annual with Adidas. So with this new partnership, Anfield will now be the owners of the richest all time shirt deal for a British club.
Currently, the two biggest deals in world football, and the only contracts richer than Manchester United’s are Barcelona’s £100m-a-year arrangement with Nike and Real Madrid’s £98m per season deal with Adidas.
Reads a statement from Bert Hoyt, VP, GM Nike EMEA: “Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity. The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club’s passionate worldwide fanbase and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead.
“We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design.”
