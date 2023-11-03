All thoughts in Liverpool nation are with Luis Díaz right now. He is away from the squad right now and will remain so for the time being. The situation involving Luis Díaz’s parents is still ongoing, and he has the full support of the club to stay on leave. Díaz missed the wins over AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, and he’s expected to be absent again when the Reds travel to Luton Town.

That is the right thing to do, as he’s dealing with something that is much bigger than football.

Liverpool FC at Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 5, 4:30pm GMT, Kenilworth Road

PL Standings: Liverpool 4th, 23 pts Luton Town 18th, 5 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 78% Draw 13% Luton Town 9%

Liverpool Team News

In terms of other potential absentees- the extremely injury prone duo of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have both resumed training, so a return to action should come soon. Not here, as this is too soon, but we could see them back on the pitch sometime this month. First choice left back Andy Robertson remains out long-term as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Finally, young defender Luke Chambers missed out in midweek, but we don’t know right now if that was due to injury, or manager decision, or potentially something else.

