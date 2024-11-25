FC Barcelona are now winless in their last two, having blown a 2-0 lead this weekend to Celta Vigo, and then finding themselves having to settle for a draw. Now they head back home (albeit their temporary home, until the Camp Nou revamping and rebuild is finished) to take on Ligue 1 side Brest FC.

Getting back to winning ways won’t be easy though, as the Blaugranes are playing a side that they’re actually looking up at in the table.

FC Barcelona vs Brest FC FYIs

Kick-off: Tuesday, November 26, 8pm local, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

Competition: UCL Matchday 5 of 8

Barca Previews: Injury Updates Part 1 Injury Updates Part 2 Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Form: FC Barcelona LWWW Brest FC WWDW

UCL Standing: FC Barcelona 6th, 9 pts Brest FC 4th, 10 pts

Of course, a win here would see the Catalan club usurp them in the Champions League table. Let’s take a look at what lineup Hansi Flick could select, with the aim of making that happen.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Brest FC

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong; Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories