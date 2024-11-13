FC Barcelona are off (well, not totally, as there is training) until the Celta Vigo road clash on the 23rd. Up to as many as ten players could out injured when that day arrives. For now, we’ll focus on these three: Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres. In the last post, which we just published, we focused on Ansu Fati, Lamine Yamal and Hector Fort.

According to the club, the back problem that he has will keep him out for about 10 days, so that actually puts him in line for contention for Barca’s next match- at Celta Vigo. More on that over at this link.

He has a muscular injury, but is expected to be fully fit again once these November internationals are over.

The Spanish winger has a not thought to be serious but substantial enough hamstring injury that will keep him out until late this month, or early next month.

And of course, don’t forget the foursome that long ruled out as longer-term injury absentees: Ronald Araujo, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal.

