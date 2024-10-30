FC Barcelona Team News vs Espanyol: Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres

Wow! What an El Clasico that was for Blaugranes supporters everywhere! You can’t ask for a better result, with both style and substance, than that. Now comes another derby, this one back at home vs Espanyol. Central defender Eric Garcia could come back into the squad for this one, as he seems to be recovering from an unspecified muscular injury which has forced him to miss the last three matches.

FC Barcelona vs Espanyol FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov. 3, 4:15pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 30 pts WLWWW Espanyol, 17th, 10 pts, LLWLL

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 86% Draw 9% Sevilla FC 5%

FC Barca Team News

Eric Garcia, who has reportedly an adductor strain, missed training on Wednesday, but he could still be in the mix here. Elsewhere Ferran Torres (knock on his hamstring) is a strong doubt for this clash.

And of course, finally, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo all remain out indefinitely. According to reports, we could see some squad rotation here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories