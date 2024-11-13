FC Barcelona Injury Updates: Ansu Fati, Lamine Yamal, Hector Fort

FC Barcelona will stage their next match- at Celta Vigo on Nov. 23- one week from Saturday. It is possible that Hansi Flick could be without the services of as many as 10 players on that day. For now, we’ll focus on the six that we have more recent updates on (in two parts). After all, you already know the four that are long ruled out: Ronald Araujo, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal. For now, let’s focus on Ansu Fati, Lamine Yamal and Hector Fort.

We covered Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres in another post. Because that’s what we do here during international break weeks, when there are no matches to preview.

This is the most recent injury, with the news only breaking just a few hours ago. The club statement reads that “forward Ansu Fati has suffered a muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his right thigh during Wednesday’s training session. As a result of the injury, he is expected to be out of action for about four weeks.”

In other words, he’s going to miss about a month, with a hamstring injury. That is a bummer.

The Spanish prodigy has an ankle sprain, which he suffered in the Champions League triumph over Red Star last week. Yamal, who has six goals and eight assists this season, missed out on the loss to Real Sociedad yesterday, and is expected to be absent for the next three weeks or so.

More on this situation here.

Hector Fort

The defender has a knock on his back, and his situation is not thought to be serious.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

