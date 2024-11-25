With the current fitness situation at FC Barcelona, you kind of have two subcategories of injuries: the guys who will be back before too long, in Ronald Araujo (hamstring), Lamine Yamal (ankle) and Ferran Torres (hamstring). And the second category is, naturally, players who won’t be back for a long time, and that list consists of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal (both ACLs), Andreas Christensen (Achilles), Ansu Fati (hamstring) and Toni Fernandez (ankle).

FC Barcelona vs Brest FYIs

Kick-off: Tuesday, November 26, 8pm local, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

Competition: UCL Matchday 5 of 8

UCL Form: FC Barcelona LWWW Brest WWDW

UCL Standing: FC Barcelona 6th, 9 pts Brest 4th, 10 pts

Barca Team News

Just in case you want more on detail on the fitness situations surrounding Ronald Araujo and also Lamine Yamal, just click where highlighted. B Both are ruled out of this one, and the next one, for that matter.

Araujo is back in training and could be in contention for midweek. Yamal could be looking at a return next weekend. Torres has a similar timetable. Meanwhile Fati and Fernandez are about a week or two behind them, probably.

Ter-Stegen and Bernal are done for the season while Christensen could be nearing a return once the new year arrives.

