Ronald Araujo Nearing Return to FC Barcelona Training

While FC Barcelona are currently in major injury crisis mode, the situation could start alleviating itself a little. At least in regards to defender Ronald Araujo, who is still recovering from a hamstring tendon injury that he suffered at the Copa America this past summer.

Araujo suffered the serious injury while featuring for Uruguay, but according to a report, he could be back in training soon.

An update from Sport reveals that the club expect him to sign a new deal before the season ends. So it looks like his future at The Catalan Club will continue. As for his fitness situation, it’s looking like he could be back in action in early to mid-December.

He won’t be back for the next match, against Celta Vigo a week from today, but it won’t be too much longer after that.

“We’re not putting pressure on him,” Barca boss Hansi Flick said of Araujo rehabbing his hamstring injury.

“He’s progressing well. He’s improving, he’s increasing the intensity in training, but we won’t put pressure on him because the injury is considerable. But the way I see it, he’s on the right track.”

