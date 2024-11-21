Happy return to club play FC Barcelona supporters! Will Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres all be passed fit to feature at Celta Vigo? Well, perhaps manager Hansi Flick will shed some light on that later this week when he meets the media.

But in the meantime, we’ll run through the aforementioned quartet, as well as the rest of the walking wounded for the Catalan Club, here.

FC Barcelona at Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 17, 6:30 pm local, Balaidos, Vigo, Spain

PL Form: FC Barcelona DWWLW Celta Vigo WLLWD

LL Standing: FC Barcelona 1st, 33 pts Celta Vigo 11th, 17 pts

Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 56% Draw 22% Celta Vigo win 22%

FC Barcelona Team News

Yamal (ankle) is a major doubt while Lewandowski (knock on his back) should be fine. Meanwhile Torres (thigh) is unlikely to play but Garcia (unspecified muscular problem) should be good to go.

But again, we’ll just have to wait and see, on all fronts.

Elsewhere Ansu Fati (thigh), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (knee), Andreas Christensen (Achilles) and Ronald Araujo (hamstring) are all ruled out of this one.

