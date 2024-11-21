FC Barcelona get the season resuming after the international break party started with a trip to Celta Vigo on Saturday night. Will this be a get right game for the Blaugranes? They certainly went into the November FIFA window on the wrong foot, having lost to Real Sociedad on the other side of this international period.

While yes, the Catalan club has an injury crisis on their hands, there is still a multitude of talented players for manager Hansi Flick to choose from.

FC Barcelona at Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 17, 6:30 pm local, Balaidos, Vigo, Spain

Barca Previews: Injury Updates Part 1 Injury Updates Part 2 Starting XI Prediction Team News

More on the Fitness of: Ronald Araujo Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal

PL Form: FC Barcelona DWWLW Celta Vigo WLLWD

LL Standing: FC Barcelona 1st, 33 pts Celta Vigo 11th, 17 pts

Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 56% Draw 22% Celta Vigo win 22%

Let’s look at who he might call upon.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Celta Vigo

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong; Fermin Lopez, Pedri, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

