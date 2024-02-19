For FC Barcelona this season, the time is right to go all in on trying to re-capture Ol’ Big Ears. Yes, in 2023-24, the best thing that the Catalan Club can realistically hope for is winning the UEFA Champions League. And yes, that is obviously a really high bar to set, but La Liga is slipping away from them, and it doesn’t look like there will be any other major trophies, so Xavi should go full bore in the UCL.

Obviously, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, as well as many others, starting with Napoli, will have something to say about that.

FC Barcelona at Napoli FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 13, 8pm, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Result Probability: Barca 37% Draw 27% Napoli 36%

And Napoli are a strong side to be sure. But Barca have looked pretty good in continental competition thus far, so maybe they’ll keep the momentum rolling

For what it is worth, here is the lineup prognostication, in a 4-3-3 formation, which we came up with.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Napoli (Champions League)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories