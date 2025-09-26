Right now, you could say that FC Barcelona “likes to move it move it,” cuz they’re going “Real to Real.” Of course, the mid-1990s dance music act that came up with that song spells it “Reel to Real,” so maybe that reference is a bit forced. However, Barcelona just beat Real Oviedo yesterday, 3-1, and now it’s already time to preview the visit from Real Sociedad, which is the next match, coming up already on Sunday. Barca are more than a bit banged up right now, so the last thing they need right now, is fixture overload.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 2, 4:15pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 2nd, 15 pts WDWWW Real Sociedad 16th, 5 pts, DLLLW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 76% Draw 15% Real Sociedad 9%

However, there is still plenty of talent and depth left, even in spite of all the injuries, so manager Hansi Flick will still be able to pick a strong side.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Real Sociedad

Wojciech Szczęsny; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado; Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories