Barcelona Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction at Levante

Striker supreme Robert Lewandowski has recovered from his hamstring injury and resumed training with his FC Barcelona teammates. It is very likely that he’ll feature this weekend at Levante. And with that, the Barcelona injury list is very short.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains on the sidelines, due to his long-term back injury. Other than that, manager Hansi Flick has no selection issues at the time.

FC Barcelona at Levante FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday August 23, 9:30pm, Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia, Spain

Google’s Result Probability: FC Barcelona 77% Draw 14% Levante 19%

La Liga Standing, Form, Goal Differential: FC Barcelona 1st, 3 pts, W, +3 Levante 14th, 0 pts, L, -1

Levante are newly promoted from the Segunda Division this season, but they have faced Barca 45 times previously. As you might have guessed, Barca have dominated the series. They have 32 wins to Levante’s six. And you know what that means, the total number of draws in this series is seven. Just as the series has been lopsided in favor of the Catalan club, pretty much everyone expects this match to continue that trend. FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction at Levante Joan Garcia; Eric García, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Álex Baldé; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal; Fermín López, Raphinha, Ferrán Torres

