FC Barcelona Team News vs Alaves: De Jong, Roberto, Gavi

Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto are currently the only two remaining fitness concerns at FC Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez’s squad has gotten a lot of players back from injury in recent weeks, ahead of their original timetables, including stars like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

However, Sunday’s La Liga clash vs. Alaves will come too soon for De Jong and Roberto is a long-term injury injury absentee.

FC Barcelona vs Alaves

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 12, 16:15 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Alaves 14th, 12 pts, WLDDL FC Barcelona 3rd, 27 pts, WLWDW

Google Result Probability: Alaves 8% Draw 14% FC Barcelona 78%

Xavi has one more selection concern, prodigy midfielder Gavi, who is suspended for this match.

Barca are coming off a loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League competition, and their last domestic outing, where they barely escaped against Real Sociedad, left a lot to be desired.

Barca badly need to get a result that impresses, in front of their own fans, here. Alaves might be the perfect opponent, at the perfect time, for doing so.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories