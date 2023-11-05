Barcelona at Shakhtar Team News: De Jong, Roberto, Konoplia

Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto are the only two injury concerns for FC Barcelona right now, and that has to be a relief for manager Xavi Hernandez. He’s certainly had to deal with a rash of injuries this season, and that includes a handful of his star players. So getting back to full fitness is a welcome development.

With De Jong, he’s returned to training now, having recovered from an ankle sprain. He could be in contention to feature at Shakhtar Donetsk, in the midweek UEFA Champions League group stage clash.

UCL Group Stage Matchday 4 of 6 FYIs

FC Barcelona at Shakhtar Donetsk

Group H Kickoff: Tues Nov 7, 5:45pm Volksparkstadion

FC Barcelona Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

FC Barcelona 76% Draw 15% Shakhtar Donetsk 9%

Team News for Both Sides

Or he might he saved until the weekend, we’ll just have to wait and see. Roberto, who is convalescing from a calf injury, is probably a week or so behind De Jong in the time table. Barca seem to be cruising on the continent right now, a near certainty to go through to the knockout round.

However, getting a result in the Ukraine will be no forgone conclusion. They will take on a side that is fully fit, and only has one player confirmed as out for this one- the suspended Yukhym Konoplia.

Shakhtar sit third in the Group H table, three points behind second place FC Porto, so they’re still fighting for the chance to move on to the UCL round of 16.

