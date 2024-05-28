Euro 2024: News, Stats, Outright Predictions

The roar of the crowd is about to rise across Germany as the UEFA European Championship or Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14th 2024! This summer the best national teams in Europe will battle it out for continental glory. Let’s explore the hottest storylines surrounding the competition, analyze key statistics from the qualifying rounds and offer some predictions for the eventual champion.

England Faces Forward Without Rashford

A cloud hangs over England’s campaign with the omission of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford from the provisional squad. The 26 year old’s lackluster season marked by just seven goals left him out of favor with manager Gareth Southgate. Instead the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka have been called upon to bolster England’s attacking options.

Henderson’s Saudi Arabia Move Costs Him a Spot

Another notable absentee is Jordan Henderson. Following his move from Liverpool to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia last year and a subsequent loan to Ajax Henderson finds himself out of the England squad for the first time in a while. Despite Southgate initially sticking by him, facing criticism from fans for the Saudi league move, Henderson ultimately missed the cut.

Portugal Tweaks Lineup

Portugal will also be without Matheus Nunes in their bid to defend their Euro title. Despite involvement with the national team for nearly four years the Manchester City midfielder's lack of playing time under Pep Guardiola this season has seen him lose his spot to Al Hilal's Ruben Neves.

Planning a trip to Germany for the big games? Tickets are still available! The second sales phase began in December coinciding with the tournament draw. Fans can purchase tickets through the national federation portals of qualified teams offering a dedicated window for supporters of those nations. A final general sale through UEFA will take place in March and April 2024.

Germany Chases Home Soil Glory

As hosts, Germany carries the weight of expectation. They haven’t lifted the trophy since 1996 and the passionate home crowd will be yearning for success. However, they will face stiff competition from other European giants like England and France who boast strong squads and a hunger for glory.

Euro 2024 Stats

The Euro 2024 qualifiers wrapped up leaving us with 24 finalists ready to battle it out in Germany. This statistical breakdown reveals some surprising stories and dominant performances.

Portugal Marches

Portugal stands out with a historic achievement, becoming the first team ever to go through qualifications with a perfect record. They won all 10 games topping the scoring charts with 36 goals (though France boasts a slightly higher goals per game ratio).

Newcomers

Georgia will be making their Euro debut after a dramatic penalty shootout victory in the playoffs. On the flip side some familiar names like Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar and San Marino all suffered through winless campaigns. San Marino in particular has never won a single European Championship qualifier managing just one draw in their entire history.

Youthful Ukraine vs. Seasoned Slovakia

Ukraine boasts the youngest average starting lineup (25 years old) across qualifiers while Slovakia holds the distinction of the oldest (nearly 29 years old). This age gap extends to individual players with Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest scorer at 16, while veteran Cristiano Ronaldo (38) remains a goal scoring threat for Portugal.

Squad Rotation and Record Breaking Lukaku

Spain and Italy utilized the most players during qualifying (40 each) showcasing squad depth. Interestingly, only five Spanish players started in both the first and last qualifiers highlighting rotation strategies. Romelu Lukaku stole the show individually, setting a new record with a staggering 14 goals for Belgium including two hat tricks.

Outright Predictions

The battle for European glory is upon us! Here’s a look at the favorites and some surprises to watch:

Despite never winning the Euros, England are favorites this year with a squad boasting superstars like Jude Bellingham. However, injuries in defense and competition from other nations raise doubts about their title chances.

Playing on home soil, Germany is another contender with a strong squad and the in form Florian Wirtz leading the attack. Their lack of a Euro title win in nearly 30 years adds to their motivation.

With odds of 8/1 to win, Spain seems undervalued. They have a talented young core and a proven coach in Luis de la Fuente. Keep an eye on rising stars like Lamine Yamal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal enters with experience and a never say die attitude. While they may not be the overall favorites, they shouldn’t be underestimated.

Newcomers Georgia offer a Cinderella story. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s attacking presence and a strong goalkeeper in Giorgi Mamardashvili give them a fighting chance to reach the knockout stages.

Germany (+500) and Spain (+800) offer promising value as potential champions. England (+275) might struggle due to defensive weaknesses.

Conclusion

With Portugal seeking to defend their title, England favored but riddled with injuries and Germany hungry for glory on home soil, the fight for continental supremacy will be intense. So don't miss a kick!

