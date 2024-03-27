If Chelsea FC are actually serious about landing a spot in Europe for next season, they have to get moving now! Heading into the weekend home fixture against Burnley FC, they’re only three points behind Brighton & Hove Albion for eighth place.

The way things are shaping up right now, it looks like finishing in position eight could just earn you a UEFA Europa Conference League berth.

Chelsea vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 4pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 11th, 39 pts, WDDWL Burnley FC 19th, 17 pts, WDLLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 74% Draw 16% Burnley FC 10%

Of course, there are two teams in between Chelsea and Brighton in the table, so Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have to leapfrog them as well. Taking on a Burnley FC side that has been very poor this season, anything but a win is a total disaster for Chelsea here.

Here is what is likely the strongest side possible for Chelsea, given all their injuries, to avert such a fate.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

