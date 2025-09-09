The international break is over and Chelsea FC are ready to get back at it with a London derby at Brentford FC. Enzo Maresca’s side visit the Bees for a strangely late kickoff time.

An 8pm on a Saturday is rare, but in this day and age, where television dominates anything and everything in sports, we should all come to expect things like this to happen more and more.

Chelsea at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 8p.m. GMT, Saturday, Sept. 13,

Location: Brentford Community Stadium, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material Full Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 55% Draw 24% Brentford FC 21%

Premier League Standings, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 2nd, 7pts DWW Brentford FC 15th, 3pts LWL

For Chelsea, match number four of the season is exactly like the first three in this regard- it’s a London derby. Yes it’s not until Sept. 20 that the Blues actually leave London for a league fixture.

It’s a notable scheduling quirk, to say the least.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction at Brentford FC

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Esteavo, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Tyrique George

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories