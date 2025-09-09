Chelsea FC photos of their first training session ahead of Saturday’s league fixture against Brentford FC, and Cole Palmer was noticeably absent.

Given that the Blues talisman was an already an injury doubt heading into this week, one has to assume that he is not currently in full training with the rest of the group right now.

Chelsea at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 8p.m. GMT, Saturday, Sept. 13,

Location: Brentford Community Stadium, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material Full Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 55% Draw 24% Brentford FC 21%

Premier League Standings, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 2nd, 7pts DWW Brentford FC 15th, 3pts LWL

Blues Team News

Cole Palmer is reportedly dealing with a hip/groin/pelvic area issue.

The pictures from Chelsea’s training session today do however include snaps of both Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile, two more players who are doubts for the London derby this weekend.

It’s promising to see Lavia and Badiashile, two players who have undisclosed injuries, back in full training, but that doesn’t mean they’ll feature this weekend.

Said Blues boss Enzo Maresca, during the Friday press conference ahead of the last game:

“Romeo and Benoit, I don’t think they will be back after the international break, but they will be closer.”

And we have some news on Liam Delap too, with the club releasing a statement today. Delap’s hamstring injury will not require surgery, and that is great news.

The announcement indicates that Delap will target a return to training in November.

