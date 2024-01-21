As rough a season as this has been for Chelsea, a cup final berth is still there for the taking. Although they are down 1-0 to Middlesbrough FC on aggregate, in their EFL Cup semifinal tie, most prognosticators and pundits still believe they’ll flip the script and win outright.
It’s easy to understand why: Chelsea are a much bigger club, operating at a higher level, and now they’re coming home. Not to mention they hold the all-time series lead by a significant margin.
EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
Chelsea FC 0, Middlesbrough 1 on aggregate, currently
Kick: Tue Jan. 23, 2024, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK
Fun Fact: In the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era, Chelsea have spent well over £1bn on new players
Chelsea have bested the Bro 57 times to 32. With the two sides splitting the spoils 29 times. If the men of Mauricio Pochettino are to obtain a W here, and get through to the finale, the winner of Liverpool-Fulham awaits. Right now it is looking like that will be Liverpool, and if so, we just don’t like their chances there.
Anyway, here is the lineup prediction for two days from now!
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Middlesbrough (EFL Cup Semifinals)
Djorde Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Alfie Gilchrist; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Cole Palmer
