As rough a season as this has been for Chelsea, a cup final berth is still there for the taking. Although they are down 1-0 to Middlesbrough FC on aggregate, in their EFL Cup semifinal tie, most prognosticators and pundits still believe they’ll flip the script and win outright.

It’s easy to understand why: Chelsea are a much bigger club, operating at a higher level, and now they’re coming home. Not to mention they hold the all-time series lead by a significant margin.