The main storyline of the final match during the Premier League’s season opening weekend is obvious- Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He literally just left Everton FC to join Leeds United on a free transfer. So a reunion awaits on Monday night, but it remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin will immediately feature.

Will he play, straight away, against his former club?

Premier League Season Opener FYIs

Everton FC at Leeds United

Kickoff: Monday August 18, 8pm, Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Google’s Result Probability: Everton FC 60% Draw 22% Leeds United 18%

Team News for Both Sides

Well, you know how these things go when it comes to transfers, and “settling in.”

Calvert-Lewin, in speaking to Leeds United’s official site, explained his decision to join his new team.

“I am really excited,” the No.9 articulated. “It is like walking in today like a first day at school. I feel like a kid again that is just starting somewhere new and just can’t wait to play and represent the football club.

“For me, it is a massive football club with a massive fan base. I have played at Elland Road before and I just remember thinking how loud the fans were and how good the fans were.”

We all have that “first day of school feeling” right now. That’s the hope and excitement that comes with a new season starting up. Don’t you love this time of year?

Elsewhere for Leeds, Jayden Bogle (hip) and Sebastiaan Bornauw (calf) are both doubts for this match while Jaka Bijol is suspended.

Shifting gears to the Toffees, Jarrad Branthwaite is ruled out with a hamstring problem while the following trio of players are all fitness doubts: Nathan Patterson (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko (unspecified) and Harrison Armstrong (thigh).

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories