Everton FC had a rough preseason. Manager David Moyes was very open about the fact that his club wasn’t bringing in all the signings he needed to makeover the squad. Well, at least they have Jack Grealish now, and that’s a start.

Everton participated in the Premier League Summer Series, where two of the three Toffees opponents were clubs that were previously managed by Moyes.

Premier League Season Opener FYIs

Everton FC at Leeds United

Kickoff: Monday August 18, 8pm, Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Everton FC 31% Draw 28% Leeds United 41%

They looked the worst of the four teams in the field, for what it’s worth. It is just preseason, but hey, you can understand why Leeds might be expected to win this one on Monday night.

So with all that said, let’s get to the first team projections.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Everton FC

Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Mykolenko; Gana Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner; Iliam Ndiaye, Jack Grealish, Beto

Leeds United

Lucas Perri; Sam Byram, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach; Daniel James, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wilfried Gnonto

