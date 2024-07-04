Michael Olise Set for Bayern Munich Medical Ahead of £50m Move

Michael Olise is on his way to Bayern Munich. The Crystal Palace forward is on his way to Bavaria, as the Bundesliga giants have activated his £50 million release clause. Numerous clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, had been interested, before dropping out.

Here is the latest update on the Michael Olise move via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

?? EXCL: Bayern have booked initial part of medical tests for Michael Olise on Sunday. Understand nothing was signed yet until today as Bayern were informed of Palace to have a percentage on future sale for Olise after triggering the clause. This was the key point to clarify. pic.twitter.com/lwTMZi2Q4p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2024

And with this, one of the more high profile, albeit somewhat tedious, transfer sagas of this summer now reaches conclusion. We’ve already covered that here, here and here.

Michael Olise has signed a five-year-deal with his new club. It is an arrangement that will literally double his salary.

Newcastle United were also negotiating for Olise at one point, and The Shields Gazette has more on that here.

