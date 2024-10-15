Bayern Munich are about to get back at it, and it they’ll return to action with a home clash against VfB Stuttgart. While Harry Kane is thankfully fine, Vincent Kompany still has a sextet of injury concerns to contend with: Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala, Tarek Buchmann, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey.

And most likely, none of them will be passed fit to feature this weekend. Let’s break it all down.

Bundesliga Fixture FYIs

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 19, 6:30pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich Previews: Injury Report Part 1 Injury Report Part 2

Bayern Munich Previews: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Bundesliga Standing, Form: VfB Stuttgart 8th, 9 pts, +4 GD, DWWDDD Bayern Munich 1st, 14 pts, +13 GD, WWWDD

Bayern Munich Team News

Upamecano has a hamstring problem that will likely keep him out until November. Jamal Musiala is dealing with a hip injury, and there is no real timeline yet. Buchmann is still building up match fitness, so he shouldn’t be out for too much longer.

Meanwhile Hiroki Ito is still recovering from a metatarsal fracture and remains out indefinitely.

Josip Stanisic (recovering from a knee ligament injury) and Sacha Boey (meniscus tear) are both looking at returns sometime in November or December.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories