You got to admire the Unai Emery project at Aston Villa FC. They made the top four last season, and find themselves right back up there this season. Heading into the big Champions League midweek showdown with Bayern Munich, you have to be impressed with the work they’re doing, both at home, and on the continent.

Villa got their UCL campaign off to a great start, but now the challenge ramps up considerably.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Bayern Munich at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 2, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

UCL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 4th, 3 pts, +3 GD, W Bayern Munich 1st, 3 pts, +7 GD, W

And while very few are expecting them to beat Bayern, they should, at the very least, are expecting them to keep it quite competitive. Below you’ll find the most competitive lineup possible (at least in our opinion).

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Emiliano Martinez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins

