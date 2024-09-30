There is only one starting point when previewing the Bayern Munich at Aston Villa match- the health of Harry Kane. He tweaked/injured/hurt his ankle this weekend, against Bayer Leverkusen, and is a doubt to feature in midweek. Although to hear Harry Kane say it, he hopes he can still go.

Kane is used to success against the Villans, as he’s scored eight times, and registered two assists in his 13 previous appearances against AVFC.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Bayern Munich at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 2, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Bayern Munich Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 4th, 3 pts, +3 GD, W Bayern Munich 1st, 3 pts, +7 GD, W

Bayern Munich Team News

Kane coming back to England isn’t the only story line here. On paper this looks like one of the best matchups for matchday two. In addition to the long time former Tottenham man, Tarek Buchmann (match fitness levels) is also a doubt for this one.

Finally, the following trio: Sacha Boey (meniscus), Hiroki Ito (foot) and Josip Stanisic (knee) are all ruled out of this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories