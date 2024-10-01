Aston Villa will likely be without their team captain, John McGinn, again on Wednesday night when they host Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League group stage play. McGinn has missed Aston Villa’s last two matches due to a hamstring injury, and this continental competition crunch clash will make it three.

Matty Cash (thigh) is also ruled out of this headliner fixture against the Bavarian giants.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Bayern Munich at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 2, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Bayern Munich Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 4th, 3 pts, +3 GD, W Bayern Munich 1st, 3 pts, +7 GD, W

Aston Villa Team News

Elsewhere Lucas Digne (a knock) and Diego Carlos (an undisclosed situation) also both face late fitness tests.

Moving on, Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings (both of which have successfully recovered from ACL injuries) will miss out again here. The duo have completed recovery and rehabilitation to the point that they can resume full training, but they are not fully back to the point where they can feature in a match yet.

Finally Jaden Philogene-Bidace (undisclosed issue) is ruled out.

