Word is that Harry Kane will play on Wednesday night against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League. I guess his ankle isn’t that bad after all. If Kane does play, then Vincent Kompany, a legend in the history of the Premier League, will be fielding a first team that has two former Premier League star players.

In addition to Kane (Tottenham), you could see Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) in the mix too.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Bayern Munich at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 2, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Bayern Munich Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Aston Villa 4th, 3 pts, +3 GD, W Bayern Munich 1st, 3 pts, +7 GD, W

Bayern enter this one having THRASHED Dinamo Zagreb 9-2; yes you read that score line right. Kane netted four times in that one, helping put the Bavarian Giants up atop the entire 24 team UCL table. Still seems super weird to look at it that way.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa (Champions League)

Manuel Neuer; Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories