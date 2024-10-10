Happy Oktober Bavaria! This October international break Bayern Munich sit top of the Bundesliga table but in the middle of the pack when it comes to the UEFA Champions Leagues standings. So basically, it’s a “mixed bag” of a situation. The Bavarian powerhouse has a long injury list, so we’ll need two posts to cover it all. We start here with Harry Kane, and then move on to Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic.

Then in part two, linked here, we covered the likes of Tarek Buchman, Dayot Upamecano, Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala.

The face of the English national team had to be subbed off early in the 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt. Harry Kane was seen limping, and that cast doubt on his status for this FIFA window.

England interim manager Lee Carsley said to the media: ‘Harry’s nursing an injury. A small knock. It’s something we won’t take a chance with.”

However, it’s pretty minor, and he could still seem some action in the UEFA Nations League competition.

“We’re not ruling him out yet, of the game, but he won’t start the game,” Carsley said. “He’ll be in contention then for Sunday. Time will tell. It’s not something we should be rushing.”

Out since late July with a metatarsal fracture, he’s resumed training to the point where he can again incorporate a ball into his exercises. So he’s getting there, but still a couple weeks or so away.

He’s back outside running now, as his recovery from the meniscus tear he suffered last month continues. He’s looking at a November return.

Josip Stanisic

His come back is a couple/few weeks behind Boey. Stanisic is recovering from a knee ligament tear.

