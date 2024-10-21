So many story lines to get into when Bayern Munich visits FC Barcelona, and through our four part preview series, we will touch on all of them, but for now, let’s focus on the fitness and injury situation, for both sides. Dutch midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong has returned from his long-term ankle injury, but he is yet to be involved from the jump.

Is this the game he’s starts out on the pitch at kickoff? De Jong is certainly a major difference maker.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 23, 8pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

UCL Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 16th, 3 pts, -+4 GD, LW Bayern Munich 15th, 3pts, +6 GD, WL

Barcelona Team News

What about Dani Olmo? He made the matchday squad for the 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla, but did not feature. Gavi did, for the first time in 11 months, and what a wonderful moment that was! Especially so when Pedri came over to hand him the captain’s armband at the 83′. Maybe he plays more minutes here?

We know some guys who definitely will not: Ferran Torres, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen.

While the Barcelona injury crisis has alleviated lately, it still remains severe.

