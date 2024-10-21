Bayern Munich will be without the services of several key players on Wednesday night when they visit FC Barcelona for a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League clash. German international Aleksandar Pavlovic is the latest to join the walking wounded, after he actually broke his collarbone within the first five minutes of the 4-0 thrashing of VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Meanwhile Jamal Musiala is a strong doubt for the trip to Catalonia, as he’s trying to heal up from his hip problem in time,.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 23, 8pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Bayern Munich Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 16th, 3 pts, -+4 GD, LW Bayern Munich 15th, 3pts, +6 GD, WL

Bayern Munich Team News

Those are the two latest developments, but you have the static situations as well. Vincent Kompany will be down to his third choice right back, as the duo of Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey are among the longer-term injured for the Bavarian giants.

