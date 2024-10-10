This October (or Oktober) international window sees Bayern Munich leading in the way in the Bundesliga table but smack dab in the middle when it comes to the UCL table. So you have some good and some bad here. And the Bavarian giatns have a very long injury list, and it’s taking two articles to cover them all. Here in part two, we’ll go over this quartet: Tarek Buchman, Dayot Upamecano, Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala

In part one, Harry Kane, Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic were covered. You can read that here.

Nothing major going on here, just a matter of match fitness.

Dayot Upamecano

Versatile central defender has a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a couple/few weeks.

Mathys Tel

Tel has a shoulder injury, and at this point, we don’t know how long it could keep him out of action.

Jamal Musiala

Once again, we’re not really sure on the timeline here, but Musiala is dealing with a hip injury right now.

Hey, it won’t be long until international break starts to wind down, and we can talk about previewing matches again.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories