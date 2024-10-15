As the October international break winds down, it’s once again time to shift focus back onto the upcoming weekend of club action. Table topping Bayern Munich hosts VfB Stuttgart in a clash where it would take a monumental upset to see the visitors prevail. Vincent Kompany may have been a controversial hire, but so far, the Bavarian juggernaut has just kept on rolling.

Bundesliga Fixture FYIs

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 19, 6:30pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Google’s Result Probability: VfB Stuttgart 13% Draw 16% Bayern Munich 71%

Bundesliga Standing, Form: VfB Stuttgart 8th, 9 pts, +4 GD, DWWDDD Bayern Munich 1st, 14 pts, +13 GD, WWWDD

Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup the Belgian might go with, in order to keep the Munich machine humming. Kompany does have a slew of injuries to contend with, which will no doubt limit his selection here, but the end result will still be a very strong team.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs VfB Stuttgart

Manuel Neuer; Raphael Guerreiro, Eric Dier , Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

